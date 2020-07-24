Melinda’s Garden Moments- The Secret to growing healthy and beautiful lawns

Weeds in the lawn aren’t just a nuisance- they’re a close to the long term solution for growing a beautiful and healthy lawn.

Clover, for example, was once included in grass seed mixes as a nurse crop. It captures nitrogen from the atmosphere to help feed the lawn. Now, many consider it a weed. Proper fertilization is the first step to controlling this weed.

Knotweed is often found along walks and curbs. This weed tolerates compacted salty soils. Improve the drainage and avoid using deicing salts or leach them from the soil in spring.

Shade and compacted poorly drained soils are perfect growing conditions for moss, not grass.

Incorporate organic matter into the soil or aerate the lawn to improve the drainage.

Or, according to Melinda Myers, mulch areas under trees or add a few steppers and call it a moss garden.