News Maker- Barber Beast on the Bay 2021

The Barber National Institute provides behavioral, health, educational, residential, and job training services for more than 6,200 children and adults.

In order to continue their mission, they rely on the added support of generous donations and on fund-raising events such as their annual Barber Beast on the Bay obstacle course.

The fun, but challenging, course offers both man made and nature made obstacles that will test everyone from the well seasoned competitor, to a budding athlete.

Joining us on this segment of News Maker to talk about this year’s Barber Beast on the Bay is Event Coordinator Nicole Kuhn.

