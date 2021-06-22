News Maker: Charlie Barber named RCPA Board Chair

Over fifteen years ago longtime Erie County resident Charlie Barber proposed to county officials the need to create an organization to help steer individuals through the myriad of mental health service providers to get them the help they need.

Since the establishment in 2006, Erie County Care Management has acted as the hub best suited to match clients with the programs they need to meet their full potential.

Now Mr. Barber will use his years of experience at ECCM to head the board of the state-wide Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association.