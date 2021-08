One week from today the Erie community will hold its 11th Annual Erie Gives Day.

This is a day where everyone can be a philanthropist with a gift of $25 or more.

It’s a day where every gift adds up and benefits area non-profits.

Joining us on this segment of News Maker to talk about this year’s Erie Gives Day is Interim President and CEO of the Erie Community Foundation Susannah Weis Frigon.