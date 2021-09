As it was first reported back in May, plans were in the works to bring a retired U.S. Navy Frigate to Erie’s Bayfront where the ship would be permanently located.

The Oliver Hazard Perry class frigate currently sits at a Navy shipyard in Philadelphia and has received several levels of approval from the Navy for its transfer to Erie.

So where do things stand now, and is this a good idea?

Joining us on this segment of Newsmaker to answer these questions is Joe Pfadt, CEO of Perry Shipyard.