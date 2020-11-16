The holidays are moving in and while the pandemic has made things different this year, it can’t stop the spirit of the holidays.

Earlier in the 5 p.m. show we showed you the Christmas tree going up in Perry Square. That’s where the Erie Downtown Partnership comes in.

To help celebrate the season, the group is setting up a different kind of light up event and stretching it over many nights.

On this segment of News Maker, John Buchna, Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership, joins us to talk about the socially distanced exhibit.