News Maker- Judith Gay

For years supporters of a community college in Erie County have worked hard to bring the dream into fruition.

Then during the Summer of last year, the Pennsylvania State Board of Education voted to make that dream come true.

It wasn’t easy getting here, but the job is far from over.

A location for the college has yet to be determined and the search for a permanent president continues, but for now the job belongs to Judith Gay.

On this segment of News Maker, we talk with Interim President for the Erie County Community College Judith Gay.