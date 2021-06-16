News Maker- Justice Kevin Dougherty

Living with autism can be a challenge for many, but for those on the spectrum, dealing with the courts, it may become overwhelming.

To help make the courts work for all Pennsylvanians, the commonwealth’s Supreme Court is partnering with the Department of Human Services to discuss the situational problems associated with those challenges.

A new initiative entitled “Autism and the Courts: A Regional Discussion” is aimed at learning from those with autism about their interactions with the Pennsylvania Justice System.

Joining us today on this segment of News Maker to talk about the initiative is Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty.