News Maker- Mary Jane Koenig

In 2018, Erie County residents worked to establish a memorial dedicated to the 198 men from Erie County who gave their lives during World War I.

That monument was erected at the Erie County Veterans Memorial Park on State Street back on May 25th of 2019.

Thanks to a $15,000 grant from ECGRA, the committee worked on a book that researched those 198 servicemen.

“Answering The Call: Erie County Pennsylvania in World War One” will go on sale May 26th.

On this segment of News Maker, joining us to talk about the launch of the book is Mary Jane Koenig, Chairwoman of the Erie County World War I Centennial Committee.