The Countdown is on to the November 3rd General Election and Tuesday’s election could be one for the ages with record turnouts projected.

JET 24 has been bringing you a series of candidate profiles leading up to Tuesday’s election and tonight we continue with a closer look at the Pennsylvania 3rd District seat featuring Democratic Incumbent Ryan Bizzarro and his challenger Republican candidate and local businessman Greg Hayes.

Bizzarro joins us on this segment of News Maker.