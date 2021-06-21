News Maker: Tips for online shoppers seeking prime online deal

We are almost halfway through Amazon Prime Day, a two day event that is offering deals for Amazon Prime members.

As great as these deals are, they’re also a great opportunity for scam artists to steal personal and financial data.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be mindful of potential online shopping scams.

Joining us on this segment of News Maker with tips for online shoppers seeking a prime online deal is Caitlin Driscoll, Public Relations Director with the Better Business Bureau.