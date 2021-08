After last year’s cancellation of National Nights Out events, the United Way of Erie County is happy to announce that this year’s event will return.

The annual event is sponsored by the United Way and offers residents an opportunity to meet their neighbors in a relaxed atmosphere designed to encourage a sense of community.

Joining us on this segment of News Maker to talk about the National Night Out events is Sara Naughton, United Way of Erie County’s Community Impact Coordinator.