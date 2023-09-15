The Bayfront Maritime Center’s annual Cardboard Boat Regatta returns to Erie after a three-year hiatus! From kids to adults, all are invited to witness the mash-up of creatively built vessels competing to take the top spot as 2023’s best cardboard boat around.

There will be awards, raffles, merchandise, drinks and food from Bro Man’s Sammiches available throughout the day. Spectators are asked to bring a chair to watch and cheer on the crews as they race through the waters of Presque Isle Bay.

The regatta is set for Sept. 16 with registration beginning at 9 a.m. You can find additional event details online.