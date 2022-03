It’s that time of year once again as the annual Erie Micro Brew Festival is set to take place.

After taking off 2020, the festival returned as a virtual event in 2021.

Once again, in the spirit of maintaining social distancing, the festival will once again be virtual.

Tom New, President and CEO of WQLN, joined JET 24 Action News to talk about this year’s festival.

To learn more information or to participate, you’re asked to visit https://www.wqln.org/Community/Erie-Micro-Brew-Fest