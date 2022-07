This year will make the 7th anniversary of the “I Believe Gala.” It is Erie’s Public Schools only fundraising event that celebrates the contributions made by supporters of Erie’s Public Schools.

Amanda Kochirka, Board member and Gala Chair for the foundation for Erie’s Public Schools, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s event and the projects and initiatives that the gala helps to fund.

