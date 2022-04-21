For over 25 years, Mercyhurst University has played host to world class performers on their main stage at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.

The 2021-22 season saw acts such as comedian Martin Short, singer and actress Vanessa Williams and best-selling author David Sedaris.

While there are a few performances left in this season, including the ever-popular Pink Martini featured China Forbes on June 4, 2022, it’s never too early to look ahead to the upcoming season.

Brett Johnson, Artistic Director of the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the 2022-23 season.