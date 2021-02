In 1968, Congress passed the Fair Housing Act outlawing redlining, a practice where the federal government and major banks colluded to racially discriminate against minorities seeking a mortgage loan.

Though now illegal, the decades-long practice has had a lingering effect, trapping many neighborhoods into a cycle of concentrated poverty.

Adam Trott, an Erie architect and member of Civitas, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this issue and an upcoming event on the effects of redlining.