Newsmaker- AHN Saint Vincent on increase in COVID-19 cases and adding COVID-19 clinic

For many individuals vaccinated or not, spring has brought a sense of optimism.

People were getting vaccinated, masking had a profound impact, and hospitalizations were down.

But then the Delta variant appeared, a mutation of the original SARS Coronavirus 2 that killed over 621,000 people here in the U.S. and over 4.3 million people world wide.

While much of the surge in the delta variant has occurred in states with some of the lowest vaccination rates, Erie County is also feeling the effects of the surge.

Joining us on this segment of Newsmaker to discuss the increase in cases and why AHN Saint Vincent is adding a public COVID-19 Clinic is Steve Henderson, Pharmacy Manager at AHN St. Vincent Hospital.

