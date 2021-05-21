Newsmaker- Arthur Pearson

Roger Tory Peterson is a world renown naturalist, ornithologist, and illustrator. His hometown is nearby Jamestown, New York.

Peterson is the author and illustrator of the famous Peterson Field Guides for bird watchers.

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute in Jamestown is about to reopen following both the pandemic and a fire in December that did more than $1 million in damage.

The reopening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 29th on the 27 acre sanctuary in Jamestown.

Arthur Pearson, CEO of the Roger Tory Peterson, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss Roger Tory Peterson and the role he played in the field of natural conservation.