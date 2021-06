The Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center on the campus of Mercyhurst University is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

To help in that celebration, they’ve announced an exciting lineup for their 2021-22 season.

Brett Johnson, Director of the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the performances for this season.

To order tickets, you can visit https://miac.mercyhurst.edu/. or call 814-824-3000.