Newsmaker- Brian McNulty

Since the early 1990s, the Bayfront Parkway has offered Erie commuters an alternative route when traveling east or west through downtown Erie.

With the continued development and growth along the Bayfront, coupled with the continued renaissance of downtown Erie, there has been a call for increased access connecting areas north of the parkway with downtown Erie.

Erie City Council meets Thursday night to talk about it.

Brian McNulty, District Engineer for PennDOT, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the latest plans.