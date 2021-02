As we all know by now, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed life in so many ways.

For children, the lack of classroom and at school activities have made their lives completely different.

For kids in Erie, things may be getting closer to normal school as the Erie School District continues its plan to get more students in more classrooms with more teachers, sooner rather than later.

Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this subject.