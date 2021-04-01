Newsmaker- Brian Scott

If you’re a fan of “Shark Tank” then you may have heard of Pittmoss, the Pittsburgh-based company that describes itself as more efficient, effective, and environmentally-friendly that conventional peat-based potting soils.

Six years after that appearance, the company is making another pitch, this time to anyone looking to invest like one of the “Sharks”

Brian Scott, Erie native and CEO of Pittmoss, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the company and how you can invest in the Pennsylvania-based company.