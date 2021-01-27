Newsmaker- Cheryl Bates

February 12th marks the beginning of the official IRS tax filing season, but you don’t have to wait until then to have your taxes filed.

This week, United Way of Erie County began scheduling appointments for people to have their taxes filed for free as long as you fall under a certain income level.

Cheryl Bates, program director of the Erie Free Taxes, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the free service.

To schedule an appointment for the Erie Free Taxes, call 888-829-5680 or visit unitedwayerie.org/eriefreetaxes