Erie Water Works prides itself on providing world-class water for its customers. Despite the millions invested over the years to maintain and upgrade the water works’ systems.

The fact remains that there are still segments of the system that are quite old and in need of replacement.

Paul Vojtek, CEO and CFO at Erie Water Works, joined JET 24 Action News to talk about an upcoming project designed to continue that legacy for providing Erie Water Works customers with quality drinking water.