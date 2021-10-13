Newsmaker: Cybersecurity expert discusses recent outage of applications

Facebook and its apps including Messenger, Instagran and WhatsApp, suffered a debilitating global outage last week that lasted close to five hours and deprived 3.5 billion people of an important communication platform.

Another brief outage followed several days later. The outages did not appear to result from a hack, but it made many people nervous about the security of their online data.

Dr. Christopher Mansour, Cybersecurity expert at Mercyhurst University, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this in our Newsmaker segment.