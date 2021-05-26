Newsmaker- Daria Devlin

Just in time for the holiday weekend, the Church of the Nativity located along East Front Street, is gearing up to provide area residents all the delicious food and drinks they’ve come to expect from the annual Troika Festival.

While it won’t be “business as usual” for a second year in a row, church members are working overtime to make sure there’s plenty of food to fill your pick-up orders.

Daria Devlin, Co-Chair of the festival, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s event.

If you would like to place your order, you’re asked to visit http://www.churchofthenativity.net/troika