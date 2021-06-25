Newsmaker- Deborah Sunya Moore discusses Chautauqua Institution 2021 concert lineup

Chautauqua Institution announcing its 2021 Amphitheater Concert lineup, including appearances by Wynonna Judd, Harry Connick Jr. and the legacy Smokey Robinson, just to name a few.

After the cancellation of most of last year’s activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world-renowned Chautauqua Institution is back with it’s popular summer concert series lineup.

The fun doesn’t stop there, visitors will find a number of exciting changes taking place on the grounds this year.

Deborah Sunya Moore, Interim Sr. Vice President and Chief Program Officer at the Chautauqua Institution, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s lineup.

