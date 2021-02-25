Newsmaker- Desiree Higley

Students and young adults may have months left of schooling, but it’s never too early to start thinking about lining up that summer job or exploring career options for when you graduate.

That’s where the county’s Summer Jam program can help.

For the 7th year, the county is teaming up with GECAC to run the program that offers students and young adults a unique opportunity to test the waters of employment.

Desiree Higley, Summer Jam Program Coordinator, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s program.

For more information, people can go to https://www.gecac.org/ or email summerjam@gecac.org.

You can also call 897-6571 for more information.