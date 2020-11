Earlier this week, Erie got its first taste of winter and we may get another dose before Monday.

As we all know too well, it’s just the tip of the iceberg, and unfortunately for some of us, winter in Erie County can be a life or death situation.

That’s why the Upper Room’s Blizzard of Blankets drive is so vital to the area’s less fortunate.

Dr. Cris Taylor of the Upper Room joined JET 24 Action News in Studio to discuss the Blizzard of Blankets drive.