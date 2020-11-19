Newsmaker- Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson

In Thursday night’s Newsmaker we’d like to introduce you to the newest voice in the area’s education scene, interim Edinboro University President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.

Dr. Dale, as her students call her, is already President of Clarion University and will keep that job and commute between the two schools.

It’s part of a larger plan to eventually integrate Edinboro and Clarion with California University of Pennsylvania.

In her first interview with JET 24 Action News, Dr. Dale talks about the future of higher education and her beliefs that the result will be a cheaper and yet better college degree.