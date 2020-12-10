Newsmaker – Dr. Ian Roberts

Like most of the country, Erie county is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19. 

As the number of reported cases continued to rise in the county, many of the area school districts opted to go with on-line instruction only. 

Millcreek was one of those districts. After consulting with the Pennsylvania department of education and the Erie County Department of Health, they opted to go 100% virtual on November 30th. 

Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of the Millcreek School District joined us to talk about this collaboration. 

