Newsmaker – Dr. Ian Roberts

Like most of the country, Erie county is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As the number of reported cases continued to rise in the county, many of the area school districts opted to go with on-line instruction only.

Millcreek was one of those districts. After consulting with the Pennsylvania department of education and the Erie County Department of Health, they opted to go 100% virtual on November 30th.

Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of the Millcreek School District joined us to talk about this collaboration.