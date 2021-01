After the dust has settled from Wednesday’s insurrection on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters looking to disrupt the Electoral College ballot count, the country is left asking itself “How did this happen?”

For many who never lived through the unrest of the 1960s, Wednesday’s images of the demonstrations in Washington came as a shock.

Were yesterday’s events unprecedented? JET 24 Action News turned to Dr. Jeff Bloodworth, a professor of History at Gannon University, for that answer.