Newsmaker- Dr. Jeffery Sulitzer discusses latest dangers from TikTok trends

Most people post videos to TikTok that are harmless and fun.

Occasionally, videos are posted depicting acts that fall under the category of “Don’t try this at home.”

Case in point? The Tide Pod challenge, which landed several people in the hospital and led to eight deaths. The latest TikTok trend is using a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to whiten your teeth.

Dr. Jeffery Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer with Smile Direct Club, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the potential dangers from this suggestion