Newsmaker- Dr. Joe Morris

Three days after the Presidential Election and there is still no clear-cut winner.

Though former Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden leads in both the electoral ballots and the popular vote, he still falls short of the required 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

Five states are still counting their mail-in and provisional ballots, and a Joe Biden victory in any one of them could push him to that 270 threshold.

Dr. Joe Morris, political analyst at Mercyhurst University, joined JET 24 Action News in studio.