There are an estimated 3.5 million cyber-security jobs currently unfilled in the United States.

Conversely, approximately 85% of people on the autism spectrum seeking work are unable to find employment opportunities.

Now, Mercyhurst University is teaming up with one of the world’s biggest accounting firms to launch a pilot program aimed at addressing those needs.

Dr. Leanne Roberts, Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this new program.