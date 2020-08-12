Newsmaker- Dr. Leanne Roberts

Colleges and universities across the country are welcoming back students for the fall semester. But much like the nation’s response to the pandemic, the steps being taken at many schools seems to lack a universal approach.

But the administration and staff at Mercyhurst University are taking a different approach. They’ve developed an innovative and sustaining approached the Socially Distanced, Technology Enhanced, Hurst Hybrid Academic Model.

Dr. Leanne Roberts, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs joined JET 24 Action News in studio to discuss this model.