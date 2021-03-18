Newsmaker- Dr. Michael Balsan

In an effort to make America a more equitable place and ensure that every mom and baby is healthy, the March of Dimes has, for 83 years, worked toward raising awareness and critical funds to combat inequities and unequal access to quality health care.

Dr. Michael Balsan, Chairman of Pediatrics at Magee-Women’s Hospital at UPMC Hamot, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this effort as well as his experience as a long time clinical volunteer and advisor to the March of Dimes.

To learn more, visit https://www.marchofdimes.org/