Newsmaker- Dr. Nancie Fitch

As the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re also approaching flu season.

Although COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask, staying home, social distancing, and hand washing contributed to a decline in 2020-2021 flu incidence.

Flu viruses are constantly changing and it’s not unusual for new flu viruses to appear each year.

Dr. Nancie Fitch, a physician and area medical director with MedExpress Urgent Care, joined JET 24 Action News to talk about the importance of getting a flu shot and to answer some timely questions about flu season.

