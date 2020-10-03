Newsmaker- Dr. Nina Ahmad

This November 3rd, voters will head to the polls with several important decisions to make.

On most people’s minds will be who they want to lead the country for the next four years. If all politics are local, there are several key races at the state level that will weigh heavily in the lives of Pennsylvanians.

Dr. Nina Ahmad, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Auditor General joined JET 24 Action News in studio to talk about her candidacy.

Dr. Ahmad is looking to replace Eugene DePasquale, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits