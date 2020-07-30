Newsmaker- Dr. Wayne Jones

For months, the headlines of the day have been dominated by the most recent news about COVID-19.

At first, we hoped it would be contained in China. Soon after, we restricted travel to much of Europe as the virus crippled countries there, forcing quarantines.

Eventually, it made its way here. As of Thursday, over 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and over 150,000 people have died.

The question is where do we stand in the fight against COVID-19, and are we any closer to a vaccine?

Dr. Wayne Jones, Medical Director for Emergency Services at Saint Vincent Hospital, joined JET 24 Action News in studio to discuss the latest developments in the fight