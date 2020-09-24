Newsmaker- Emily Shears

The COVID-19 pandemic continues its assault on normal life in the U.S. and this week, a sad milestone was hit.

200,000 Americans have been killed by the virus, with the U.S. having the highest death toll in the world. Even as this was happening, a large crowd gathered at Erie’s Bayfront, ignoring social distancing and mask wearing guidelines, as well as the Pennsylvania legislature doing its best to open high school sporting events to larger crowds.

Emily Shears, Director of Infection Prevention at UPMC Hamot, joined JET 24 Action News in studio to talk about some of the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.