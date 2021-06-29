Newsmaker- Erie Downtown Development Corporation announces $9.3 million into Flagship City Market and Food Hall

It was just about one year ago that the Erie Downtown Development Corporation announced that an investment group based out of Boston was willing to commit $40 million worth of opportunity zone investments in Erie.

Today the EDDC announced that the Arctaris Impact Investment is making good on that promise by investing $9.3 million into the Flagship City Market and Food Hall.

On this segment of Newsmaker we are joined by Matt Wachter, Vice President of Finance and Development with the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.