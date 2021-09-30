Newsmaker: Erie Philharmonic Executive Director discusses upcoming season

If things go to plan, December will make the triumphant return of the Erie Philharmonic to the newly restored and updated Warner Theater.

Throughout the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Erie Philharmonic was able to keep the music alive through 16 televised performances and 16 live performances at area parks, tents and pavilions across the region.

Now, they are ready to return home.

Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, joined JET 24 Action News to talk about the upcoming season and return to the Warner.