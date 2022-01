After calling Erie Insurance Arena home for over a year, and at times playing for a virtual audience from the studios of WQLN, the Erie Philharmonic is about to return home.

Following a $27 million makeover, Erie’s downtown showpiece is about to open its doors to the public.

Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the exciting event.

