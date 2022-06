2022 has been an exciting year for the Erie Philharmonic.

January say the grand reopening of the historic Warner Theatre with the return of the return of the symphonic series for the first time in almost two years.

Now, six months later, the Erie Philharmonic will close out the 2021-2022 season is grand fashion.

Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the Erie Philharmonic’s season finale.