Restaurants participating in Erie Restaurant Week 2023

The Bayfront GrilleFederal Hill SmokehouseRiverside Brewing Company
Bay House Oyster Bar & RestaurantFirebirds Wood Fired GrillSamurai Kitchen & Sushi
The Brewerie at Union StationFlagship City Food HallThe Skunk & Goat Tavern
Bricks at Cashier’s HouseJohn Russell Brewing CompanyStorming Crab
Bro Mans Sammiches, Birria & BurgersJuliusSyd’s Place
Calamari’s Squid RowLavery BrewingTwisted Elk Brewery
The Cork 1794Luminary DistillingU Pick 6 Harbor House
The Dinor at Lawrence ParkPineapple Eddie’sU Pick 6 Public House
Donato’s PizzaThe Plymouth TavernU Pick 6 Tap House
Erie Ale WorksVoodoo Brewery Erie