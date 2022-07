What do you get when you mix elements of roller skating, rugby, and blocking like football or maybe scrumming like rugby?

If you answered roller derby, you’d be on the money.

In case you didn’t know, Erie has its own team and they are taking to the Bayfront Convention Center for their home opener and a doubleheader bill.

Hannah Kirby, member of the Erie Roller Derby squad, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss all of the action.