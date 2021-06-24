Newsmaker- Former detective and district judge Dominick DiPaolo discusses new book

Former Erie Police detective and longtime district judge Dominick DiPaolo has written a new book.

It’s his second, following his 2014 true story of the contract killing of a mob-related bookie from Erie.

The new book is called “What Rats Will Do, Cronyism At It’s Worst.” and it’s his take on what he considers to be the corruption and dysfunctional incompetence of the Erie County Judicial System.

It’s a scathing account of the people and players from Erie’s crime history. He names names and points his finger at cops, attorneys and judges, all with names you would know, but names not included in tonight’s discussion.

DiPaolo joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the book.