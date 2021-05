The search for summertime employment can be a tough situation for young people, especially in today’s competitive market.

That’s why Erie County, GECAC, and area businesses are once again teaming up to offer employment through the Summer Jobs and More program, also known as Summer JAM.

Gary Lee, Director of Administration for Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s Summer JAM program.